Saudi's new US ambassador Princess Reema to head Special Olympics Federation

Princess Reema Bint Bandar, who recently became the country's first female envoy, was appointed as head of the new federation

Princess Reema Bint Bandar, who recently became the country's first female envoy, was appointed as head of the new federation

Saudi Arabia’s new ambassador to the United States Princess Reema Bint Bandar is to head the kingdom’s new Saudi Special Olympics Federation.

Prince Abdul Aziz Bin Turki Al-Faisal, chairman of the board of directors of the General Sports Authority (GSA) and president of the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee, issued an order to establish the Saudi Special Olympics Federation.

Princess Reema Bint Bandar, who recently became the country’s first female envoy, was appointed as head of the new federation.

The announcement coincides with Saudi Arabia's decision to participate in the Abu Dhabi 2019 Special Olympics World Summer Games, scheduled to be held from March 14 to 21.