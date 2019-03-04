Dubai government vows to pay SMEs earlier

Dubai government will allocate five percent of its capital projects to SMEs allows them to get projects worth of up to AED400 million ($109m).

Dubai government will also allocate $270m worth of projects to joint ventures between public and private sectors, and give them 5% of capital projects

Dubai plans to expedite government payments to small and medium-sized companies in an effort to revive economic growth in the Middle East’s trade and business hub.

The government will pay SMEs within 30 days instead of 90 days, according to the state-run WAM news agency. Dubai government will set a classification of the SMEs entitled to receive their dues within 30 days.

The measure is expected to result in 1.6 billion dirhams ($435 million) of additional liquidity to the companies, the news agency said without elaborating.

The plan also includes a reduction in insurance costs for SMEs (to the range of 1-3 percent instead of 2-5 percent) that will not affect their eligibility for government tenders.

The measures also include plans to allocate 1 billion dirhams ($270m) worth of projects to joint ventures between public and private sectors.

One of the most diversified economies in the Middle East, Dubai is grappling with the impact of low hydrocarbon prices on its oil-rich neighbours as well as the introduction of new fees and taxes in the Gulf. Property prices have declined and the emirate’s main stock index dropped 25 percent in 2018.

Authorities last year announced a raft of measures to reduce the cost of doing business in the emirate. The federal government has loosened restrictions on visas to attract more tourists and investors.

