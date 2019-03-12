Panamanian president to boost Latin America-Gulf ties at upcoming summit

The Global Business Forum Latin America 2019 is being organised by the Dubai Chamber in partnership with the Inter-American Development Bank

Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela will be among the government figures and prominent business leaders in attendance at the upcoming Global Business Forum Latin America 2019, which is focused on expanding economic ties between Latin American and Gulf countries.

The forum, which will take place on April 9 and 10 in Panama, is being organised by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry in partnership with the Inter-American Development Bank.

The event will revolve around business opportunities in key sectors, including logistics, tourism, agriculture, finance, renewable energy and manufacturing.

The first day of the event will include a session including the Panamanian president, who will speak about his government’s efforts to promote interregional dialogue and building international relations, resetting its relationship with China and create ties with the Arabian Gulf region.

Other sessions will examine the dynamics of global trade and investment, as well as several country-focused sessions on the economic landscape and investment opportunities in Mexico, Colombia and Brazil and Panama.

“The impressive line-up of high calibre officials and delegates taking part in GBF Latin America – Panama 2019 reflects the strong commitment of public and private on both sides in building new bridges of economic cooperation, while it also shows growing confidence in Dubai as a global gateway for Latin American companies,” said Dubai Chamber President and CEO Hamad Buamim.

Buamim added, “Given the vast business potential that has yet to be fully explored by companies in the GCC, Latin America and the Caribbean regions, we restructured the programme to cover a wide scope of topics, issues and sectors of mutual importance.

“From cooperation on food security to joint ventures focused on renewable energy to competitive advantages offered by dynamic trade hubs such as Dubai and Panama, the forum will examine all potential areas where business communities in these regions can expand their cooperation.’