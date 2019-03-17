Dubai Prosecution settles 30,618 cases in just over a year

Dubai's Penal Order Legislation has helped streamline prosecution processes and reduced the workload for judicial officials

The Dubai Public Prosecution was able to settle 30,618 cases between November 2017 and the end of 2018 after Dubai’s penal order legislation helped improve its working processes, according to Attorney-General Essam Eisa Al Humaidan.

The penal order was issued to help expedite the determination of criminal actions and enabled minor crimes to be settled without the need for measures such as the confiscation of passports during the court process.

According to Al Humaidan, the legislation has enhanced efficiency and reduced the overall workload of judicial authorities.

Of the 30,618 cases, the vast majority – 87 percent – dealt with cases of bounced cheques up to AED 200,000.

#Dubai Public Prosecutor settles 30,618 cases through implementation of Penal Order legislationhttps://t.co/zr8yPrafod pic.twitter.com/rKTQTH94qT— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 16, 2019

Refusal of payment cases accounted for another 3 percent.

Additionally, the penal order legislation also slashed the number of complainants by 26 percent from 83,042 to 61,212, while the number of confiscated passports fell by 33 percent to 13,727.

Legal notices were reduced 42 percent from 138,256 to 79,650.