30,000 private sector jobs to be created for Emiratis in 2019

The Ministry of Human Resources created 195% more job opportunities in 2018 compared to 2017

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation will create 30,000 private sector jobs for Emiratis in 2019, according to the state-run WAM news agency.

This year will see it launch the National Policy for Employment, which is in line with the government’s vision 2031, and develop Emiratisation systems, according to Minister Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli.

Similar initiatives launched in 2018 helped accelerate the ministry provide 195 percent more job opportunities (20,225) compared to 2017 (6,862), Al Hamli said.

Around 8,650 UAE nationals benefitted from related training programmes by the ministry and its partners, while 18,235 benefitted from career guidance programmes.

Emiratis will also soon be able to earn a monthly salary by working independently, as the ministry is working on a self-employment policy. It will see the introduction of an electronic platform connecting self-employed nationals with companies and organisations.