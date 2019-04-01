Kuwaiti MP calls for fund to compensate real estate fraud victims

A Kuwait lawmaker has called for the setting up of a fund to compensate the victims of real estate frauds.

Lawmaker said fraudsters were using email and phone text messages to target victims

Member of Parliament (MP) Abdullah Al-Kandari said criminals had continued to operate fraudulent real estate schemes, targeting victims by email and phone text messages, the English-language newspaper Arab News reported, citing information from Al-Rai Arabic newspaper.

The MP said he supported parliamentary calls to set up a fund to compensate victims of such crimes, comparing it to emergency aid given to countries during disaster situations.

Last February, Arab News reported that the Ministry of Commerce and Industry had received about 659 complaints against 62 companies operating in the real estate sector. The report also said that around 15 firms suspected of fraud had been referred to prosecutors.