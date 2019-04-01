Saudi unemployment falls to 12.7% at the end of Q4

The unemployment rate among Saudi men stood at 6.6 percent at the end of the quarter, compared to 32.5 percent among Saudi women.

The rate of unemployment for Saudi women stood at 32.5%, compared to 6.6% for men

Saudi Arabia’s unemployment rate dropped to 12.7 percent in Q4 2018 from 12.8 percent in Q3, according to data from the kingdom’s General Authority for Statistics.

According to the data, the unemployment rate among Saudi men stood at 6.6 percent at the end of the quarter, compared to 32.5 percent among Saudi women.

The total number of Saudi employees across the country stood at 3,111,199 at the end of fourth quarter, with another 970,229 actively seeking work.

According to Arab News, the authority’s data was calculated using survey estimates of the labour force and market data from entities including the Ministry of Labour and Social Development and the Ministry of Civil Service.