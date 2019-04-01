Arab League reaffirms UAE's claim to disputed islands

The League also called on Iran to stop meddling in the internal affairs of Arab countries

The Arab League on Sunday reaffirmed the United Arab Emirates’ sovereignty of three disputed islands, while at the same time calling for Iran “to stop meddling in the internal affairs of Arab countries”, according to a statement by WAM, the UAE’s official news agency.

“The Arab League has reaffirmed UAE's sovereignty over its three islands of Greater and Lesser Tunbs and Abu Musa, and reiterated its support for all peaceful means and measures taken by the UAE to restore its sovereignty over the occupied islands,” WAM reported on Sunday after the latest Arab League meeting in Tunis.

The Islands of Abu Musa and Greater and Lesser Tunbs are located in the strategic Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s busiest oil shipping channels, and disagreement over the sovereignty of the islands has been a sticking point between the UAE and Iran.

In the same statement WAM stated that the Arab League “underlined the principle of good neighbourliness to be the basis on which Arab relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran should be founded on, demanding Tehran to stop meddling in the internal affairs of Arab countries and to stop all the practices conducive to undermining confidence-building measures in the region”.