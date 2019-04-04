German auto powerhouse state unveils Dubai Expo 2020 pavilion

It is the first time the German state, a leading economic area which houses the headquarters of several world-famous automobile producers including Porsche and Daimler, has participated in a World Expo.

Southern German state of Baden-Wurttemberg says pavilion will feature cold air lake and artificial mist

The southern German state of Baden-Württemberg has revealed its pavilion for Expo 2020 Dubai, unveiling a building complete with cold air lake and artificial mist.

The Baden-Württemberg House will showcase the region’s engineering prowess and future-shaping technologies and will be located in Expo 2020’s Opportunity District.

Dr Florian Stegmann, State Secretary and Head of the State Chancellery in the State Ministry of Baden-Württemberg, said: “With the pavilion, we will show a global audience the exceptional innovativeness of our region and the latest smart and sustainable solutions."

Millions of visitors from around the world are expected to attend Expo 2020, which runs for six months from October 2020. To date, 190 countries, including Germany, have confirmed their participation.

Najeeb Mohammed Al Ali, executive director, Dubai Expo 2020 Bureau, said: “Expo 2020 is proud to showcase the best of regional economies and their ability to make a global impact. Baden-Württemberg’s strength has been significantly shaped by focusing on both the global and the local, something that Expo 2020 aims to capture too.”