UAE presents Indian PM Modi with highest award

Narendra Modi receives the Zayed Medal for role in long-standing relationship between the UAE and India

UAE has accorded the Zayed Medal to the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The award, the UAE's highest decoration awarded to kings, presidents and heads of states, comes in appreciation of Modi’s role in consolidating the long-standing friendship and joint strategic cooperation between the two countries, state news agency WAM reported.

Commenting on the announcement, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, said the Indian Prime Minister had played a pivotal role in enhancing bilateral ties to the level of comprehensive strategic relations.

"By granting our dear friend the Indian Prime Minister the Zayed Medal, we express our appreciation for his role and efforts in developing friendly relations and extending bridges of cooperation between the UAE and the Republic of India in various fields," he said.

The award for Modi comes at a time when he and his party BJP is engaged in a gruelling election campaign to try for a second term in running the federal government.

Before Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese Premier Xi Jinping, Great Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and former Pakistan president General Pervez Musharraf were among the earlier recipients of the Zayed Medal.

This is not the first time Modi has been conferred with a state honour. He was conferred with the Saudi Arabia’s Order of Abdulaziz al Saud award in April 2016, Afghanistan’s State Order of Ghazi Amir Amanullah Khan award in June 2016, and with the Grand Collar of State of Palestine in February 2018.

He was also awarded the UN’s highest environmental award ‘Champions of the Earth’ in October 2018 for his pioneering work towards the International Solar Alliance.