Sheikh Mohammed investigates long queues for postal service

An investigation into slow service at an Emirates Post branch has been launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

The investigation was opened after Sheikh Mohammed was sent a photo of a long queue consisting of at least 30 people at an Emirates Post branch, which has not been named.

“I received this picture through an anonymous shopper with regards to the level of service at Emirates Post… This is not our level… or our service… and those who continue to provide this level of service will not remain within my team…” the ruler said on his official Twitter account, adding that those who do not maintain Dubai’s level of service will not remain in their positions.

صورة وصلتني عبر متسوق سري لمستوى الخدمات في بريد الإمارات ...

صورة وصلتني عبر متسوق سري لمستوى الخدمات في بريد الإمارات ...

ليس هذا مستوانا .. ولا خدماتنا .. ولن يكون ضمن فريقي من يستمر في تقديم هذا المستوى ..

“We have sent a team to investigate the level of services at one of Emirates Post’s branches… The team came back with this report… I post it in front of everyone in full transparency… And I tell everyone in the government… Nothing will pass without being followed up on with full transparency…” he said.

The report shows that customers’ waiting time is too lengthy for the services being provided, as well as the services themselves not being built on actual consumer needs. It also revealed employees’ needs for stronger customer service skills.