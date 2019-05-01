Ramadan working hours revealed for UAE private sector

The holy month of Ramadan is likely to begin on May 6 in most of nations, according to The International Astronomical Centre.

UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation says working hours during holy month will be reduced by two hours for private sector

Working hours for the UAE private sector will be reduced by two hours during the holy month of Ramadan, it was announced on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation made the announcement in a statement carried by state news agency WAM.

Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, issued the decision, it said.

The holy month of Ramadan is likely to begin on May 6 in most of nations, according to The International Astronomical Centre.

Also Read: Ramadan 2019 working hours revealed for UAE public workers