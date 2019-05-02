Ramadan working hours revealed for UAE public workers

Federal Authority for Government Human Resources says public sector employees in the UAE will work five-hour days during holy month

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources on Thursday announced that the working hours of public sector employees in the UAE will be five hours during Ramadan.

According to a circular issued by the authority, the working hours for all ministries and federal entities during the holy month will be 9am to 2 pm, except when the work nature requires extra hours of operation.

On Wednesday, it was announced that working hours for the UAE private sector will be reduced by two hours during the holy month of Ramadan.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation made the announcement.