Mohamed bin Zayed discusses bilateral relations with South Korea President Moon Jae-in

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi received a phone call from South Korean President Moon Jae-in extending thanks and appreciation for the UAE's efforts to release a South Korean citizen kidnapped in Libya.

Sheikh Mohamed and the South Korean President discussed the bilateral relations, cooperation and joint work between the UAE and South Korea. They also tackled ways to enhance ties in the best interest of the two countries and peoples.

The two leaders exchanged views regarding a number of issues and latest regional and global topics of mutual interest.