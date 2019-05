Sheikh Mohammed approves the allocation of two new Dubai residential communities

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai, has approved the allocation of two new residential communities for Emirati citizens in Nad Al Sheba and Wadi Al Amardi, bringing the total numbers of land plots allocated for housing to 12,000.

Provision of adequate housing, Sheikh Mohammed stressed, is a top priority as it constitutes a basic pillar of the family stability and its social security.

''We have directed the Dubai Municipality to immediately start distribution of allocated land plots for eligible citizens. Our goal is always to make sure that Emirati citizens enjoy all types of support that make them happy and ensure psychological and social stability to their families."

Dawood Al Hajri, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, said that his department has started implementing H.H.'s directives to distribute lands to the beneficiaries, which contain 1,000 residential plots and added, "Our wise leadership has confirmed its constant pursuance to enhance happiness of Emiratis and providing all that helps them to build their future and future generations," he said.

He said the municipality seeks to exert more efforts to achieve the highest standards of stability and welfare for the Emirati citizens in accordance with the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

