More than $70m worth of aid dispatched from Dubai's International Humanitarian City in 2018

IHC chairperson Princess Haya bint Al Hussein said that humanitarian aid has never been more critical than it is today

Over $70 million worth of humanitarian aid was dispatched from Dubai’s International Humanitarian City to 89 countries around the world in 2018, according to the non-profit hub’s annual report.

According to the report, Africa received the most aid during the year, with $42m worth of humanitarian assistance being shipped there from IHC. Asia accounted for $25.9 million.

On a country basis, Yemen, Uganda, Sudan and Djibouti were the largest recipients of aid.

Writing in the report, IHC chairperson Princess Haya bint Al Hussein said that “at no time in recent memory has humanitarian aid been as critical as it is today.”

“There are 123 million people who are displaced from their homes and dependent on outside help,” Princess Haya added. “Sadly the demand for assistance continues to grow and last year we saw a new record for UN and NGO appeals for crises ranging from natural disasters to droughts and civil conflict.”

Additionally, Princess Haya said that IHC’s work is particularly relevant during 2019, the UAE’s Year of Tolerance.

“By its very nature, the humanitarian work of the IHC and its members rejected discrimination and hatred, seeking to bring nations together to end suffering and promote economic development among the poor,” she wrote.

“We, in Dubai and the UAE, are indeed very fortunate, but our good fortune should not make us lose sight of the trials faced by others,” she added.

In 2017, the UAE gave 1.3 percent of its GDP to international humanitarian causes.