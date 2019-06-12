Security plans in check for Expo 2020 Dubai

At a recent meeting Sheikh Saif bin Zayed learned about traffic plans and operations as well as the work of the Criminal Investigation Sector, support and supply sectors and relevant teams, while reviewing maps of the Expo site.

Security plans for Expo 2020 Dubai have been reviewed by Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior.

He was also briefed by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and the Director-General of Expo 2020 Dubai Bureau, and Najib Al Ali, Executive Director of the Expo 2020 Dubai Bureau, about the international event and the latest developments in terms of site constructions and preparations.

Event organisers said last month that more than 100 million working hours had gone into developing the site, including the completion of all shell and core works.

The massive domed trellis of Al Wasl Plaza, which will act as a huge 360-degree projection screen is scheduled for completion this month.

Meanwhile, the Dubai Metro Route 2020 extension, which will link Expo 2020 to the rest of the emirate, the three DEWA substations that will power the 4.38 sqkm site and other key water, sewage and telecommunications infrastructure, including the 2.2km road network, have already been completed.