Covid-19: US diplomatic missions in UAE cancel visa appointments amid coronavirus outbreak

Immigrant and non-immigrant visa appointments will be cancelled from Tuesday, March 17 until further notice

American citizen services will continue, as will emergency assistance for citizens. For non-emergency services, American citizens should review the information on the embassy’s website.

The US embassy in Abu Dhabi and the US consulate general in Dubai are cancelling routine immigrant and non-immigrant visa appointments amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it announced on Monday.

In a statement sent to Arabian Business, the State Department noted that the measures would be implemented starting on Tuesday, March 17.

“We will resume routine visa service as soon as possible, but we are unable to provide a specific date at this time,” the statement said.

However, MRV [machine readable visa] fees are valid and can be used for visa applications in the country where they were purchased within one year of the date of payment.

“If you have an urgent matter and need to travel immediately, please follow the guidance provided at https://ae.usembassy.gov to request an emergency appointment,” the statement added.

For current US travel restrictions, UAE residents are being advised to go here and read the section ‘presidential proclamations regarding novel coronavirus’ for more information.