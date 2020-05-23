We noticed you're blocking ads.

Sat 23 May 2020 11:04 AM

UAE authorities warn of heavy fines for quarantine violators

According to the MoHAP, anyone who tests positive for Covid-19 or who has been in close contact with someone who has must stay home and self-isolate until subsequent tests

A fine of AED 50,000 will be imposed on people that break mandatory home quarantine, the UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said on Friday.

According to the MoHAP, anyone who tests positive for Covid-19 or who has been in close contact with someone who has must stay home and self-isolate until subsequent tests.

Initial violations of the quarantine rules will lead to AED 50,000 fines, while second violations will see fines increase to AED 100,000, along with potential prison terms of six months.

Additionally, residents who have tested positive but who fail to download and register on the UAE’s Al Hosn app face fines of AED 100,000.

The same fine will be imposed on those who destroy their mandatory wristband. They will also have to bear the cost of placing the device.

Staff writer

