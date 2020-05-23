We noticed you're blocking ads.

Sat 23 May 2020

Covid-19: Oman announces 463 new cases

The new Covid-19 cases include 210 Omanis and 253 foreigners

Oman has detected 463 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country, bringing the sultanate’s total to 7,257, according to the state-run Oman News Agency.

The new cases include 210 Omani nationals and 253 foreign patients, according to the Ministry of Health.

Additionally, two more deaths – both of expats, ages 57 and 60– were reported. Oman’s Covid-19 death toll now stands at 34.

Officials also reported 27 new recoveries, bringing the total to 1,848.

Globally, there have been over 5.3 million confirmed cases of Covid-19, including over 340,400 deaths and 2.17 million recoveries.

Staff writer

