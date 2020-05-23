Eid will be 'quite different' this year, says Sheikh Mohammed

“Love and remote communication” will prevail in an Eid that promises to be “different” in 2020, according to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai and Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE.

The message came in a Tweet directed at UAE residents.

“Although this year’s Eid is quite different from any other Eid,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote. “Affection, love and remote communication are still prevailing.”

اختلف العيد هذا العام عن كل الأعوام ... وبقيت المودة والمحبة والتواصل عن بعد ... كل عام وشعبنا بخير .. كل عام وشعوبنا الإسلامية بخير واستقرار وطاعة وعافية .. كل عام وشعوب العالم أقرب لبعضها .. وأرحم ببعضها .. وأسعد بصحتها وعافيتها ...— HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) May 23, 2020

“We wish our people a happy and blessed Eid,” he wrote. “We wish all Islamic peoples stability and good health. We wish peoples of the world to be closer to one another, more compassionate and happier with their health and wellbeing.”

To protect the community from the threat of the Covid-19 pandemic, UAE authorities have forbidden large gatherings and promised stiff fines for those who organise and attend Eid gatherings.

The only gatherings permitted are with family members living in the same home.