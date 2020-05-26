We noticed you're blocking ads.

Keep supporting great journalism by turning off your ad blocker.

Questions about why you are seeing this? Contact us
  • Search
Menu

Font Size

- Aa +

  1. Home
  2. UAE
  3. Politics & Economics
Tue 26 May 2020 08:04 AM

Font Size

- Aa +

Covid-19: UAE announces 822 new cases

The new cases bring the UAE's total to 30,307

Covid-19: UAE announces 822 new cases

UAE health authorities have detected 822 new cases of Covid-19 in the country, the country’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced on Monday.

The new cases bring the UAE’s total to 30,307.

Additionally, three more fatalities were reported, bringing the UAE’s death toll to 248.

The new detections came as after country conducted 41,202 tests.

To date, over 2 million Covid-19 tests have been conducted.

Globally, there have been more than 5.58 million confirmed cases of Covid-19, including more than 347,900 deaths.

More than 2.3 million people have recovered from the virus.

Arabian Business digital magazine: read the latest edition online

Staff writer

Read next

Dubai denies plan to merge assets with Abu Dhabi

UAE launches National Creative Relief Programme

UAE announces 698 new Covid-19 cases