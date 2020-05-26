Covid-19: UAE announces 822 new cases

UAE health authorities have detected 822 new cases of Covid-19 in the country, the country’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced on Monday.

The new cases bring the UAE’s total to 30,307.

Additionally, three more fatalities were reported, bringing the UAE’s death toll to 248.

The new detections came as after country conducted 41,202 tests.

To date, over 2 million Covid-19 tests have been conducted.

Globally, there have been more than 5.58 million confirmed cases of Covid-19, including more than 347,900 deaths.

More than 2.3 million people have recovered from the virus.