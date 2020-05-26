Oman residents arrested, fined for flouting Covid-19 restrictions

Oman has arrested and fined a number of people throughout the country for flouting restrictions put in place to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, according to local media reports.

On Monday, the Times of Oman reported that seven Omani nationals were taken into custody by police in South Al Sharqiyah Governorate.

“South Al Sharqiyah Governorate Police Command arrests seven citizens on charges of gathering in a public space and violating the decisions of the Supreme Committee in charge to deal with Covid-19,” the Royal Oman Police said in a statement.

“Administrative violations are issued against them in accordance with the decisions,” the statement added.

In a separate incident, seven expatriates were taken into custody for violating guidelines in North Al Batinah.

Of the expats, three were arrested for selling clothes, one for tailoring clothes, two more for running a laundry service and one for carrying out barbershop activities.

Additionally, two establishments were ordered shut for two months as a result of non-compliance with the safety precautions.

To date, there have been 7,770 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Oman, including 37 deaths.