Covid-19: Dubai gyms to operate at 50% capacity, masks mandatory

Gyms will only be able to operate at 50 percent capacity, with exercise participants wearing masks and strict social distancing guidelines in place, the Dubai Sports Council has announced.

From Wednesday, gyms and sports facilities will be allowed to operate as part of a wider easing of restrictions put in place to combat the spread of Covid-19.

According to the Dubai Sports Council, gyms, fitness clubs and other sports facilities can return at 50 percent of their normal operating capacity.

Additionally, masks must be worn at all time “while engaged in light or moderate physical activity”, although they may be lowered during “strenuous” exercise, the DSC said.

Additionally, exercise equipment and transportation must be certified as sanitised through a sterilisation company approved by Dubai Municipality.

“A permanent sanitisation programme shall be put in place, and sanitisers shall be provided in the necessary areas,” the DSC added.

Physical distance of at least two metres will be required, with separators and partitions installed between equipment if required.

Waiting areas, locker rooms and shower booths must remain closed, and bathrooms and toilets sanitised at least once an hour.

“Provide equipment to measure the temperature of customers, employees, trainers and participants before the start of every training session,” the DSC said. “Anyone with a temperature of over 37.5 degrees shall not be allowed in the facility.”

Individuals displaying other symptoms, such as coughs or breathing difficulties, are also forbidden from entering the facilities.