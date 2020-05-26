We noticed you're blocking ads.

Tue 26 May 2020 02:35 PM

UAE announces 779 new Covid-19 cases, 5 deaths

The UAE's total number of cases now stands at 31,806

UAE health authorities have detected 779 new cases of Covid-19 after conducting over 28,000 tests, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced.

According to the MoHAP, the UAE’s total number of confirmed cases is now 31,806.

Five additional fatalities were also reported. The UAE’s Covid-19 death toll now stands at 253.

Additionally, 325 new recoveries were recorded, bringing the total to 15,982.

Globally, there have been over 5.6 million confirmed cases of Covid-19, including over 348,000 fatalities.

More than 2.3 million people have recovered from the disease.

Staff writer

