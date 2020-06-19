Welding problems caused May Expo fire, Dubai Police say

Unexpected technical problems during welding caused a fire that broke out at the Expo 2020 Dubai site in May, Dubai Police have announced.

Following 12 scientific experiments and re-enactments, forensic investigators were able to determine that fire tire was caused by technical problems during welding work, which refuted the testimonies of a worker and an engineer who said there was no welding work in progress.

They also concluded that the welding operations led temperatures of the tube to rise above 350 degrees Celsius, which caused it to ignite.

The equipment was then stored away by the worker without taking necessary safety precautions. After workers were evacuated, he informed an engineer of the incident.

The engineer advised him to remain quiet. Investigators also discovered messages circulated among workers telling them to deny their presence at the site on the day of the fire.

When confronted, both the worker and the engineer admitted to lying.

In a statement, Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, the UAE’s Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Director-General of the Expo 2020 Dubai Office, praised Dubai Police for solving the incident.

“No doubt, the dedication of the Dubai Police personnel to maintain security and safety at the Expo Dubai site remains a key factor in our success,” she said.

“We realise that the responsibility laid on their shoulders is great,” she added. “Given Dubai Police’s competencies and capabilities, we are all confident that we are in safe hands in our journey to the Expo during the event.”