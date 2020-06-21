Saudi Arabia to lift curfew, resume all commercial activities

Saudi Arabia will resume all commercial activities and lift restrictions on movement even as coronavirus cases show no signs of easing.

The curfew will be lifted across the nation from 6am on Sunday but international travel and the Muslim pilgrimage known as Umrah will continue to be banned, state-run Saudi Press Agency reported Saturday.

Social distancing remains in place and wearing of masks is mandatory. Gatherings can’t exceed 50 people.

In addition, mosques in Makkah will open from today, after they were closed for three months due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"The mosques in the holy city will begin to reopen their doors to the faithful on Sunday after three months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic," the state-run Al-Ekhbariya channel reported, citing a decision by the Islamic affairs ministry.

Some 1,500 holy sites are preparing to welcome visitors, the channel reported, showing footage of workers disinfecting floors and carpets.

Saudi Arabia reported 3,941 cases of the virus on Saturday.

*With wires