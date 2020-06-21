We noticed you're blocking ads.

Keep supporting great journalism by turning off your ad blocker.

Questions about why you are seeing this? Contact us
  • Search
Menu

Font Size

- Aa +

By Staff writer

  1. Home
  2. Politics & Economics
Sun 21 Jun 2020 07:53 AM

Font Size

- Aa +

By Staff writer

Saudi Arabia to lift curfew, resume all commercial activities

Mosques in Makkah will open from today but international travel and the Muslim pilgrimage known as Umrah will continue to be banned

Saudi Arabia to lift curfew, resume all commercial activities

Mosques in Makkah will open from today but international travel and the Muslim pilgrimage known as Umrah will continue to be banned.

Saudi Arabia will resume all commercial activities and lift restrictions on movement even as coronavirus cases show no signs of easing.

The curfew will be lifted across the nation from 6am on Sunday but international travel and the Muslim pilgrimage known as Umrah will continue to be banned, state-run Saudi Press Agency reported Saturday.

Social distancing remains in place and wearing of masks is mandatory. Gatherings can’t exceed 50 people.

In addition, mosques in Makkah will open from today, after they were closed for three months due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"The mosques in the holy city will begin to reopen their doors to the faithful on Sunday after three months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic," the state-run Al-Ekhbariya channel reported, citing a decision by the Islamic affairs ministry.

Some 1,500 holy sites are preparing to welcome visitors, the channel reported, showing footage of workers disinfecting floors and carpets.

Saudi Arabia reported 3,941 cases of the virus on Saturday.

*With wires

Arabian Business digital magazine: read the latest edition online

Staff writer

Read next

Expo 2020 site to be delivered this year, despite event postponement

India faces junk rating as Fitch cuts outlook to negative

Video: Is inflation on the way as economic activity resumes?