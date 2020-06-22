We noticed you're blocking ads.

By Staff writer

Mon 22 Jun 2020 08:01 AM

By Staff writer

Sharjah to reopen cinemas, entertainment centres and fitness facilities

Some services will continue to be halted, including massage, sauna and distribution of newspapers and magazines

Sharjah to reopen cinemas, entertainment centres and fitness facilities

Sharjah's Economic Development Department.

Sharjah's Economic Development Department (SEDD) announced that cinemas, auction houses, entertainment centres, valet services and fitness facilities in the emirate can re-open with 50% capacity, provided they follow the necessary safety guidelines.

The guidelines include taking temperature checks, providing visitors with sanitisers and ensuring safety distance of 2 metres, in addition to limiting store capacity to 50%.

However, some services will continue to be halted, including massage, sauna and distribution of newspapers and magazines.

The development comes as part of the gradual reopening of business activities nationwide.

Staff writer

