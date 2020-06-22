Sharjah to reopen cinemas, entertainment centres and fitness facilities

Font Size
By Staff writer
Font Size
Some services will continue to be halted, including massage, sauna and distribution of newspapers and magazines
Sharjah's Economic Development Department (SEDD) announced that cinemas, auction houses, entertainment centres, valet services and fitness facilities in the emirate can re-open with 50% capacity, provided they follow the necessary safety guidelines.
The guidelines include taking temperature checks, providing visitors with sanitisers and ensuring safety distance of 2 metres, in addition to limiting store capacity to 50%.
However, some services will continue to be halted, including massage, sauna and distribution of newspapers and magazines.
The development comes as part of the gradual reopening of business activities nationwide.