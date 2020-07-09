Covid-19: UAE announces 532 new cases, 1 death

Health authorities in the UAE have detected an additional 532 new cases of Covid-19, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Thursday.

According to MoHAP statistics, the new cases bring the UAE’s total to 53,577.

Additionally, one more death as a result of the virus was reported. The UAE’s Covid-19 death toll now stands with 328.

Authorities also said that 1,288 more recoveries were reported on Thursday, bringing the total to 43,570.

The new statistics come as 49,000 new Covid-19 tests were conducted across the country.

Over the next two months, the UAE plans to carry out 2 million tests.

Globally, there have been over 12.19 million confirmed cases of Covid-19 to date, including 552,791 deaths and over 7 million recoveries.

