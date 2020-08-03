Ajman Free Zone rolls out economic package for 9,000 firms

Ajman Free Zone has unveiled 8 economic incentives for the 9,000-plus companies registered in the business community.

Unveiled by Sheikh Ahmed Bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Ruler of Ajman and chairman of Ajman Free Zone, the package includes significant fee discounts and waivers to help boost business continuity, in the second half of 2020.

Sheikh Ahmed said the incentive package will mainly support small and medium enterprises (SMEs) that have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

As part of the incentive package the free zone will impose zero fines on bounced cheques and cheque replacements, as well as on non-renewal of licences.

The free zone will also implement a 100 percent waiver on e-channel guarantee fee.

During the second half of 2020, new and existing companies could also avail a three-month flexible installment payment plan on business centre lease, a six-month flexible installment plan on offices, executive offices or warehouses rent.

Additionally, discount rates have also been provided on company registration fees and a 25 percent discount on labour accommodation.