Dubai attracts world's experts to discuss post-Covid recovery

A selection of the best international experts, from a variety of walks of life, have been pulled together under one umbrella by Dubai Economy, in partnership with the Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG), as part of efforts to reshape the emirate’s economy in the wake of the current Covid-19 global pandemic.

‘The Great Economic Reset Programme’ will feature robust analysis of current and future policies, rigorous research and carry out extensive consultation to set the direction and tone of future economic policies, regulations and initiatives.

The most recent ‘Virtual Global Policy Council’ was run by MBRSG to discuss the enduring impacts of Covid-19 on different facets of the economy and potential policy responses and initiatives, where experts shared their assessment of the mega-disruptions of the pandemic on the future of globalisation, the future of education and the future of work.

Chief economists, senior practitioners and researchers from leading global institutions including the World Bank, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the United Nations International Labour Organisation (ILO), the Development Bank of Latin America (CAF), Harvard Kennedy School, Cornell University, INSEAD, Brookings Institution, the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), EY, European Schoolnet (EUN), The Edtech Hub, and Nasser Saidi & Associates joined with experts from Dubai Economy and the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government at the first roundtable.

“I believe the triple helix collaboration between public, private and academia stakeholders have always produced the best solutions in the past. In the highly uncertain environment now, extensive collaboration and cooperation between all stakeholders are vital to our future prosperity. The Virtual Policy Council will propose the best approaches Dubai and the UAE can adopt to address the risks and opportunities in the next normal economy,” said Mohammed Shael Al Saadi, CEO of the Corporate Strategic Affairs sector in Dubai Economy.

Al Saadi added that the ‘Virtual Global Policy Council’ series will not limit itself to post-pandemic solutions but continue to provide networking opportunities for potential collaborations beyond Covid-19.