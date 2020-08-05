Egypt's exports of foodstuffs grew by 2.2% in first half of 2020, Saudi leads the importers

Egypt's exports of foodstuffs increased by 2.2% to $1.8bn by the end of the first half of 2020, compared to same period in 2019, a report published on Al Aharam's website said.

Foodstuffs represent 14% of the total of Egyptian exports and is currently the third after oil and mineral products and chemicals, said the report issued by the Export Council for Food Industries.The foodstuffs include jams, juices, pasta and canned goods.

Exports to Arab states were the highest at 55% of the total exports, with a growth rate of 3% year on year. Saudi Arabia was the leading importer with $172 million with a growth rate of 6% followed by Libya which imported $97 million but with a drop of 5% compared to last year, the report said.

The European Union imported 14% of the total foodstuffs from Egypt.

Exporting foodstuffs is still affected by measures taken by most importers to combat the spread of Covid-19 and the ensuing disruption in freight lines and increase in freight rates.