We noticed you're blocking ads.

Keep supporting great journalism by turning off your ad blocker.

Questions about why you are seeing this? Contact us
بالعربية
  • Search
بالعربية

Font Size

- Aa +

By Mariam Sami

  1. Home
  2. Politics & Economics
Wed 5 Aug 2020 07:52 AM

Font Size

- Aa +

By Mariam Sami

Egypt's exports of foodstuffs grew by 2.2% in first half of 2020, Saudi leads the importers

Foodstuffs represent 14% of the total of Egyptian exports

Egypt's exports of foodstuffs grew by 2.2% in first half of 2020, Saudi leads the importers

Image: ITP Media Group

Egypt's exports of foodstuffs increased by 2.2% to $1.8bn by the end of the first half of 2020, compared to same period in 2019, a report published on Al Aharam's website said.

Foodstuffs represent 14% of the total of Egyptian exports and is currently the third after oil and mineral products and chemicals, said the report issued by the Export Council for Food Industries.The foodstuffs include jams, juices, pasta and canned goods.

Exports to Arab states were the highest at 55% of the total exports, with a growth rate of 3% year on year. Saudi Arabia was the leading importer with $172 million with a growth rate of 6% followed by Libya which imported $97 million but with a drop of 5% compared to last year, the report said.

The European Union imported 14% of the total foodstuffs from Egypt.

Exporting foodstuffs is still affected by measures taken by most importers to combat the spread of Covid-19 and the ensuing disruption in freight lines and increase in freight rates.

Arabian Business: why we're going behind a paywall

Read next

'Brexit will bring us closer to the Gulf', says UK Middle East Trade Commissioner

Ajman Free Zone rolls out economic package for 9,000 firms

Lebanon foreign minister resigns in protest at mishandling of crisis