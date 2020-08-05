We noticed you're blocking ads.

Wed 5 Aug 2020 03:21 PM

Up to 300,000 left homeless by Beirut blast: governor

Damage from the blast in the port area seems to have extended over half of Beirut

A wounded man is helped as he walks through debris in Beirut's Gemmayzeh district following a twin explosion at the port of Lebanon's capital on August 4, 2020.   (Photo by MARWAN TAHTAH/AFP via Getty Images)

A huge blast in Beirut has left 300,000 people homeless and caused damage across half of the city estimated to cost more than $3 billion, its governor told AFP on Wednesday.

"I think there are between 250,000 and 300,000 people who are now without homes," said Marwan Aboud, adding that the estimated cost of the damage from Tuesday's explosion was between $3.0 billion and $5.0 billion dollars.

Engineers and technical teams have yet to conduct an official assessment, he said, adding that damage from the blast in the port area seems to have extended over half of the city.

