Aid donations for Beirut blast victims must reach right people, says chair of Lebanese business group

The chairman of the Lebanese Executives Council (LEC) has welcomed the outpouring of aid offered to help his stricken homeland, but Rabih El-Amine has warned that assistance directed towards the country must go to those who need it most.

The cataclysmic explosion at the port in Beirut on Tuesday has so far killed more than 100 people and wounded over 4,000.

The blast, which appeared to have been caused by a fire igniting 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate left unsecured in a warehouse, was felt as far away as Cyprus, some 150 miles (240 kilometres) to the northwest.

Messages of support have poured in from around the world for Lebanon, whose economy was already on its knees after it defaulted on sovereign debt earlier this year. The UAE, US, France, Iran and even Lebanon's arch foe Israel have offered to send aid.

A number of online JustGiving sites have been created with one set up in the UK reaching over £2.5m, while independent WhatsApp groups have been set up by families and individuals affected by the disaster in Beirut.

Trust

While El-Amine welcomed the much-needed and incredibly well-intentioned generosity, he questioned where any resources, financial or otherwise, would end up in the current climate.

He told Arabian Business: “Since yesterday (Tuesday), all the WhatsApp groups, all the social media is filled with offers of help, but it’s not as easy. The willingness to help is there but to help how and to help who? We don’t have trust in the Lebanese Government. How do we help so it does not go to the corrupted people? This is the big question.”

Criticism of the government was already rife on social media, where Lebanese users argued that a disaster of such magnitude could only strike in a state whose institutions are crippled by incompetence and corruption.

“We want people to benefit from this aid and to make sure there are the right channels. It’s not about sending money, it’s about how this money is going to be spent and who is going to be affected,” El-Amine added.

Lebanon's national defence council has declared Beirut a disaster zone. It has been estimated that the damage could reach up to $3 billion and President Michel Aoun has announced he will release 100bn lira ($66 million) of emergency funds.

“As a country we have the potential to be in a much better position, but where we are now is total chaos,” said El-Amine.

Lebanon was rocked last October by a bout of nationwide protests against corruption, economic mismanagement and sectarian politics. Though the unrest has tapered off, the growing economic crisis and sharply rising prices brought angry demonstrators out to the streets again in June.

New phase

This led El-Amine to rally support for the country among the expatriate community and 50 leading Lebanese individuals from 17 countries around the world held a virtual meeting last month to announce the formation of the ’11 July Diaspora Call’.

The meeting discussed the economic situation in Lebanon and the role of expatriates in finding solutions to the current crisis.

El-Amine said: “We were all concerned about what is happening in Lebanon. Of course, before the disaster yesterday, we were looking at the mismanagement from the government. We had big concerns between us and we launched this call.

“Now we are beyond the initiative. Now we are in a new phase, with this disaster, this crisis. It’s unbelievable what’s happened. We’ve been sitting on a bomb for six years and nobody cared to sort it out. It’s incredible.”