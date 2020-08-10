Egypt's inflation eases to slowest since November on food costs

Consumer prices in urban parts of Egypt grew at the slowest annual level since November as food costs fell, according to data from the state-run statistics agency, CAPMAS.

The annual rate decelerated to 4.2% from a year earlier in July, compared with June’s 5.6%, defying some analyst expectations for a moderate acceleration. Food and beverage prices, which comprise the largest single component in the inflation basket, fell 1.5% in July.

Monthly inflation sped up in July, rising to 0.4% from 0.1% the previous month.

The annual rate remains below the lower bound of the central bank’s target range for the end of the year, set at 9% plus or minus 3 percentage points. Still, most economists surveyed by Bloomberg predict the central bank will leave interest rates on hold when its Monetary Policy Committee meets on Aug. 13.