By Staff writer

Tue 11 Aug 2020 08:32 AM

ICA extends deadline for expired UAE visit visas

The ICA said the decision to extend the deadline until September 11 2020

The UAE's Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) has extended the deadline for holders of expired entry permits by one month. 

The ICA said the decision to extend the deadline until September 11 2020 is to enable those who have overstayed to leave the country without having to pay fines.

The ICA urged those eligible to leave the country to do so within the set deadline, which it said will allow them to return to the UAE in the future. 

The authority said its decision is part of the national initiatives launched by the UAE and is line with the government's related decisions and regulations of entry and residency of foreigners.

