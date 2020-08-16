Saudi Arabia's inflation rate surged to 6.1% in July on VAT hike

Font Size
By Bloomberg
Font Size
The increase was driven mainly by an acceleration in the cost of food and beverages
Saudi Arabia’s inflation quickened at the fastest pace since at least 2012 after the kingdom tripled its value-added tax.
Consumer prices rose an annual 6.1% in July from 0.5% in June, data released by the General Authority for Statistics showed on Sunday.
The increase was driven mainly by an acceleration in the cost of food and beverages - which rose more than 14% compared with last year - and transport, which rose 7.3%. Reductions in fuel and gasoline prices offset the broader inflation pickup.
Saudi Arabia increased its value-added tax from 5% to 15% on July 1, part of the government’s measures to compensate for lower oil prices as the coronavirus pandemic and crude market turmoil cut deeply into state revenue.