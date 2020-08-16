We noticed you're blocking ads.

Keep supporting great journalism by turning off your ad blocker.

Questions about why you are seeing this? Contact us
بالعربية
  • Search
بالعربية

Font Size

- Aa +

By Bloomberg

  1. Home
  2. Politics & Economics
Sun 16 Aug 2020 11:12 AM

Font Size

- Aa +

By Bloomberg

Saudi Arabia's inflation rate surged to 6.1% in July on VAT hike

The increase was driven mainly by an acceleration in the cost of food and beverages

Saudi Arabia's inflation rate surged to 6.1% in July on VAT hike

Consumer prices rose an annual 6.1% in July from 0.5% in June, data released by the General Authority for Statistics showed on Sunday.

Saudi Arabia’s inflation quickened at the fastest pace since at least 2012 after the kingdom tripled its value-added tax.

Consumer prices rose an annual 6.1% in July from 0.5% in June, data released by the General Authority for Statistics showed on Sunday.

The increase was driven mainly by an acceleration in the cost of food and beverages - which rose more than 14% compared with last year - and transport, which rose 7.3%. Reductions in fuel and gasoline prices offset the broader inflation pickup.

Saudi Arabia increased its value-added tax from 5% to 15% on July 1, part of the government’s measures to compensate for lower oil prices as the coronavirus pandemic and crude market turmoil cut deeply into state revenue.

Arabian Business: why we're going behind a paywall

Bloomberg

Read next

US says Iran forces boarded ship in international waters

Saudi king lands in Red Sea megacity to 'rest' after surgery

For heartbroken Lebanese, Dubai is 'new' Beirut of old