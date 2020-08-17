UAE summons Iranian envoy over Rouhani's 'threats'

The United Arab Emirates summoned the Iranian charges d’affaires in Abu Dhabi over President Hassan Rouhani’s reaction to the UAE’s deal to establish ties with Israel, which it deemed “inflammatory.”

The UAE handed the official a letter condemning Iran’s response to last week’s announcement, saying it had serious implications for the region’s stability, according to a tweet by Hend Al Otaiba, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ director of strategic communications.

Iranian Charge D'affaires & hands him a strong note of protest against threats in President Rouhani's speech on UAE sovereign decisions.

Khalifa Shaheen Al Marri, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs handed the Iranian charge d'affaires "a strong note of protest against the threats contained in Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's speech regarding the UAE's sovereign decisions", state news agency WAM reported. It added that speeches by the Iranian Foreign Ministry, the Revolutionary Guard and other officials in Iran, repeated the same.

The note warned of Iran's responsibility to protect the UAE Mission in Tehran and its diplomats in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, in the light of precedents of attacks on foreign diplomatic missions in Iran.

"The UAE rejects Iranian statements that are not conducive to stability in the region, and considers that relations between states, agreements and accords are a sovereign issue," the statement on WAM added.

In a statement late on Sunday the secretary general of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Nayef al-Hajraf, condemned the “threats” made by Rouhani against the UAE.

“These threats have serious consequences on the security and stability of the Gulf region and contradict all the diplomatic norms,” al-Hajraf said. “The GCC stands by the UAE against any threats relates to its security and stability.”

