UAE grants further three-month grace period for residency visa violators

The UAE has granted a three-month grace period for residents whose visas have expired.

In a move announced by the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA), all fines incurred as a result of visa violations will also be exempt as long as those who have overstayed are leaving the country.

Major General Saeed Rakan Al Rashidi, director general of foreigners affairs and ports at the ICA, said the extension is backdated from August 8 and will run through to November 17 when the violations occurred before March 1 this year.

Exit procedures can be completed in three steps, including securing the passport, the ticket and arriving before the trip in enough time.

Visa holders wishing to leave from Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Ras al-Khaimah airports must arrive six hours before the flight.

Those looking to leave the country through Dubai Airport, must visit the deportation centre at the Civil Aviation Security Police near Terminal 2, 48 hours before the flight.

An operation room has been set up to deal with enquiries and can be reached on 800453 seven days a week from 8am until 10pm, except during holidays.