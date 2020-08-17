Beirut blast: 2,500 lodge insurance claims so far, worth $425m

The number of claims submitted to insurance companies as a result of the damage caused by the Beirut explosion on, August 4 has reached 2,500 claims - valued at $425 million.

Caretaker Minister of Economy and Trade, Raoul Nehme confirmed today that "the first estimates indicate that the number of claims could reach 10,000, indicating the extent of the damage that occurred".

He urged "all citizens who have insurance policies with a company to contact the company to inquire, and if they encounter a problem, they can contact the Insurance Supervisory Authority, noting that the insurance companies have assured us that they will do their duty".

A source in the Association of Insurance Companies in Lebanon told Arabian Business: “Firms and households outside of the port area would not be entitled to any compensation, if the blast is caused by a dangerous material or act of war, or act of terrorism.”

It’s believed that the 2,750 kg of ammonium nitrate had been stored unsafely in a port warehouse since 2013, with authorities and officials confirming that it should not have been stored at the port. Investigations will take some time to assess the explosive mechanism that caused the ammonium nitrate to ignite.

The insured losses for the Beirut explosion were estimated at around $2-$3 billion, but international insurers operating in Lebanon, said it was too soon to give any figures.

Reinsurance broker Guy Carpenter acknowledged that there is still much uncertainty surrounding the incident, but said it was expected to drive losses across multiple insurance lines.

Insured losses at the port and nearby vessels and cargoes could reach $250 million.

Munich Re, Germany-based reinsurer, is assuming that this will be a major loss for the company, it declined to estimate the size of the loss, but Munich Re classifies total payouts of more than 10 million euros ($11.8 million) for one incident as “major.”

Hannover Re, another Germany-based reinsurer, also anticipates a loss of at least 10 million euros.