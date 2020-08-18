UAE handling of Covid-19 pandemic instils confidence in American firms, says US-UAE Business chief

The UAE’s handing of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has instilled confidence in American firms operating in the country, showing that it is doing everything it can to ensure a favourable business environment, according to Danny Sebright, the President of the US-UAE Business Council.

In an interview with Arabian Business in the United States, Sebright said that among the most important steps was the UAE’s easing of restrictions governing voice over internet protocol (VoIP) and video-conferencing systems was a significant boost for foreign - including US - firms that operate in the country.

“[The platforms] were unlocked early on to allow businesses to continue communicating when people couldn’t meet face-to-face,” he said. “Those steps were really critical and very well received by the business community.”

While Sebright acknowledged that business travel between the US and UAE will take a significant amount of time - perhaps years - to recover from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, he said that the increased use of such technologies will mean that US firms operating in the UAE will be largely able to do so with minimal disruption.

“Businesses are thinking about how to do business completely different going forward both from cost and efficiency standpoints, and this then involves not traveling to a large degree,” he said.

“Face-to-face is always going to matter, but I think business executives have come to the conclusion that with technology, a large portion of their business engagements can be accomplished online.

“Of course some of the most sensitive and serious business negotiations, as well as consummating the final details of a deal, or starting and creating a new relationship [between US and UAE firms] will still need happen face-to-face. But a lot of other things can be done on a computer in a face to face virtual setting, versus being in the same room with each other,” he added.

Government reshuffle

Additionally, Sebright said that the UAE’s July announcement that the country would reshuffle its government and merge a number of government entities has been welcomed by members of the US-UAE Business Council as an “important” step that can ultimately be beneficial to American businesses. At the time, UAE Prime Minister and Dubai Ruler said that the move will allow a more “agile” government that can take better advantage of opportunities in a new phase in its history.

“The reshuffle of the government was a critical step taken to deal with the new reality that we’re facing now in the Covid-era, and possibly going into a post or semi-Covid environment,” he added. “They’re trying every step of the way to reform and do what they need to do to approach these new realities in the best way.”

In the UAE, a number of US firms have been active with local entities that are taking part in the response to the pandemic.

American industrial giant Honeywell, for example, in May announced it was teaming up with Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala to produce N95 face masks at Strata’s facilities in Al Ain. The production line - the first in the Gulf region - can produce approximately 90,000 masks each day and has an annual output capacity of over 30 million masks.

“Obviously there were disruptions [to both US and UAE businesses], but the UAE took extraordinary measures to deal with those disruptions and stepped up to the plate. That makes a lot of our members feel very comfortable about what has happened,” Sebright said. “Everything was done, every step of the way, in the most professional manner to help move critical goods and services on their paths forward.”

Statistics indicate that total bilateral two way trade between the US and UAE stood at $24.4 billion in 2019, of which US exports to the UAE accounted for approximately $20 billion.

The top five US products exported to the UAE are transportation equipment ($5.77 billion), computer and electronic products ($3.36 billion), non-electrical machinery ($1.37 billion), chemicals ($1.26 billion) and miscellaneous manufactured commodities ($1.25 billion).