UAE denies reports of security agreement with Israel

The UAE has denied reports that it and Israel had signed a memorandum of understanding on internal security, as part of the peace treaty signed between the two countries and the United States recently.

Published by a section of Israeli media, the reports claimed that contacts had been opened at the ministerial level between the two countries to conclude a security agreement shortly.

Salem Mohammed Al Zaabi, director of the International Security Cooperation Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, said in comments published by state news agency WAM that the main goal is to establish economic and scientific relations in the fields of technology, artificial intelligence, AI, health and education, and this is not within the framework of seeking security agreements.

Al Zaabi called for accuracy, objectivity and taking facts from reliable sources, stressing that these reports are "completely inaccurate".

Israel and the United Arab Emirates recently reached an agreement to fully normalise relations, a historic breakthrough that US President Donald Trump said will facilitate peace in the Middle East.

The move means the UAE joins Egypt and Jordan as the only countries with fully normal ties with Israel, signalling the countries will send ambassadors and open more direct commercial ties.

Delegations from Israel and the UAE will meet in the coming weeks to sign bilateral agreements regarding investment, tourism, direct flights, security, telecommunications, technology, energy, healthcare, culture, the environment, the establishment of reciprocal embassies, and other areas of mutual benefit.