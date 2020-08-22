Third consignment of aid supplies leaves Dubai for blast-hit Lebanon

Dubai’s International Humanitarian City (IHC) has announced it has airlifted a third consignment of humanitarian supplies to assist the people of Lebanon following the devastating explosion in Beirut earlier this month.

Two Emirates SkyCargo aircraft, chartered by Dubai’s IHC, left Dubai International Airport with the aid supplies carrying about 30 metric tonnes of aid, including 12 tonnes of medical supplies from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and 18 metric tonnes of hygiene kits from the International Federation of Red Cross (IFRC).

A huge stock of ammonium nitrate stored unsecured for years in the rundown warehouse at the Lebanese capital's port exploded on August 4.

The blast caused severe damage across swathes of the city, killed at least 181 people and injured more than 6,500.

Lebanon has launched an investigation into the disaster, which many have blamed on official negligence and corruption.

So far arrest warrants have been issued for six of the 25 people currently facing lawsuits over the blast, including Beirut Port director-general Hassan Koraytem and customs director-general, Badri Daher.

IHC CEO Giuseppe Saba said in comments published by state news agency WAM: "We will continue to support the relief efforts of our humanitarian community in order to ensure proper assistance to the Lebanese population affected by the recent blast and COVID-19 exposure.

"These flights also represent a combination of the efforts of IHC and Emirates SkyCargo, which is facilitating this transport, and reflect Dubai’s keenness to support relief efforts for our brothers and sisters in need."