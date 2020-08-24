Price chaos, social unrest warning as Lebanon mulls subsidy dilemma

Lebanon could face unprecedented price chaos and social unrest if its central bank (BdL) lifts subsidies on fuel, wheat and medicine, analysts have warned.

Caretaker Minister of Economy and Trade, Raoul Nehme, declined to comment when contacted by Arabian Business about media reports that BdL will only subsidise fuel, wheat and medicine for three more months, as critically low foreign currency reserves dwindle.

The official pegged rate of 1,507.5 Lebanese pounds to the dollar, in place since 1997, has remained available to subsidise the key imports of fuel, wheat and medicine - keeping their prices stable.

If the support for these commodities does end, their prices will skyrocket and fluctuate with the value of the Lebanese pound on the parallel market at 7,000 LP per US dollar.

“The current subsidy policy does not differentiate between rich and poor, and support supposedly directed to the poor also benefits the rich, and as the BdL’s foreign reserves have been drained and hit the red line, this policy cannot continue forever,” Kamal Hamdan, director of Beirut-based Consultation and Research Institute (CRI) told Arabian Business.

Hamdan estimated the banks’ deposits with BdL as compulsory reserves at $16 billion, adding: “The central bank has limited reserves, and at some point, BdL cannot maintain subsidies for basic commodities forever, and the Lebanese must prepare themselves for difficult financial and economic decisions in the coming months, and if the BdL lifts subsidies on fuel, wheat and medicine, the hyperinflation will hit unprecedented levels, it could reach 150 or 200 percent with chaos in prices and risks of social unrest."

More than 55 percent of the Lebanese population is now trapped in poverty and struggling for bare necessities, almost double last year’s rate, The United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA) announced recently.

The BdL has only limited buffers to counter a continued deterioration in foreign reserves that stood at $20 billion as of end-June 2020. It also holds significant (but not publicly published) foreign exchange liabilities. BdL also has gold reserves of about $16 billion but these cannot be used without parliamentary legislation.

According to figures by Consultation and Research Institute in Beirut, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) hit 91 percent by the end of July. Food and clothing costs surged 190 percent and 172 percent respectively from a year earlier.

When the inflation rate exceeds 50 percent per month over a period of 30 consecutive days it is called hyperinflation according to the Hanke-Krus World Hyperinflation Table.

By July 22, Lebanon made it into that table to become the first MENA country in history to experience a hyperinflation.

“It is a big risk if BdL lifts subsidies on basic commodities, but without a solution to Lebanon’s deep-rooted corruption problems, structural reforms, restoring the confidence between the people and the government,and the support of the donors to unlock billions of dollars as assistance, Lebanon's future is at stake,” added Hamdan.