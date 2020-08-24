$110m project unveiled to help achieve Saudi food security

Saudi Arabia has unveiled a SR412 million ($110 million) project which aims to meet the future demand for major grains in the kingdom as part of its plans to achieve food security.

Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli, Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture sponsored the inauguration ceremony of National Grain Company, a partnership between the Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Company (SALIC) and the National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia (Bahri).

The partnership aims to oversee the trade, handling, and storage of grains between its sources in all regions of the Black Sea, Europe, South America, and the Red Sea region, contributing to the process of import, transportation, distribution, and storage.

The project will start with a capacity of about 3 million tons per year by the year 2022, to gradually increase to 5 million tons per year.

Al-Fadhli, also chairman of SALIC, said: “We are delighted with this partnership, which aligns with SALIC’s strategy to contribute to achieving food security in the kingdom, as part of the Vision 2030 objectives. The project will also aid with the provision of basic food products and price stability in the kingdom, which is tied to global production and consumption rates, the movement of commercial shipping, and global stocks of basic food commodities."

He added: “We are confident that this company will play a major role in strengthening supply chains in Saudi Arabia, as it will lead to the building of the largest regional center for grains. The new terminal will enhance food distribution solutions in the region by importing, processing, exporting, and storing grains to the kingdom, thanks in part to the strategic location of Yanbu Commercial Port.”

Mohammed Al-Sarhan, chairman of Bahri, said: “Today, we are seizing new expansion opportunities in cooperation with economic entities in Saudi Arabia to diversify our offerings and provide value-added services, in addition to the development of our main business sectors.

“We are pleased to achieve one of our largest regional-level strategic initiatives.”