More resignations expected as IMF talks stall in crisis-hit Lebanon

More resignations are expected among members of the Lebanese negotiating team with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as they tackle the deepest financial crisis in the country’s modern history.

Further departures are likely after a new member of the delegation submitted his resignation this week, sources close to the negotiating team told Arabian Business.

Lebanon began talks with the IMF for a bailout in May after defaulting on its huge sovereign debt. Negotiations were put on hold in July due to a lack of action on reforms and a row on the Lebanese side over the size of its vast financial losses.

The sources stressed that the negotiations with the IMF hadn’t yet reached an impasse, but had been delayed by a number of factors, the most important of which was the disagreement over the approach of the negotiations with the Fund between the Lebanese government and the Central Bank.

Talal F Salman, a Harvard graduate who has been serving as an economic adviser to the Finance Ministry for the past six years, submitted his resignation earlier this week from his position at the United Nations Development Program and the ministry, saying “vested interests were undermining the government’s economic recovery plan.”

Salman played a pivotal role in Lebanon’s decision to default on $30 billion in Eurobonds in March to save what was left of its foreign currency reserves. He was also a principal member in talks with the IMF as well as negotiations with the central bank and local lenders on consolidating opposing views, and the point of contact for foreign bondholders.

Henri Chaoul, financial adviser to the Ministry of Finance, had started the resignations on June 19 in protest of the government’s dealing with the financial crisis, saying politicians, monetary authorities, and the financial sector were “opting to dismiss the magnitude” of the losses and embark on a “populist agenda”.

Another resignation later in June delivered another blow to the negotiating team, when Alain Bifani, director general of the Ministry of Finance and a member of the team announced his resignation on June 29, blaming bankers and special interest groups for obstructing the execution of the government plan that sought to restructure the debt, mostly owned by lenders and the central bank.

“While the resignation of Henri Chaoul and Alain Bifani was an objection to the method of conducting negotiations with the International Monetary Fund, and the lack of genuine will to implement reforms in the banking sector, Talal Salman’s resignation came for an additional reason, which is to withdraw from the negotiating team before forming a new government that could select new members of the delegation,” the sources told Arabian Business.

Hassan Diab announced his cabinet's resignation on August 10, following the huge explosion at the Beirut port on August 4, which killed at least 200 people, wounded 6,500 and left 300,000 homeless, destroying a portion of the city.

Mustapha Adib, ambassador to Germany, was appointed as the new prime minister on August 31.

“The negotiations with the IMF weren’t dead but required a different approach, and perhaps a change within the negotiating team after the formation of the new government headed by the prime minister designate Mustapha Adib, so new resignations are expected within the negotiating team,” the sources added.