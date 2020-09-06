Father of UAE-born US soldier slain in Iraq slams Trump's 'selfishness'

The father of a UAE-born US soldier who was killed in action in Iraq has slammed President Donald Trump’s alleged disrespectful remarks concerning America’s war dead as a “testament to selfishness”.

Last week, The Atlantic – citing anonymous sources – reported that Trump cancelled a trip to an American war cemetery in France due to concerns his hair would be disheveled by bad weather.

Additionally, Trump was reported to have told senior staff that the cemetery was “filled with losers” and that American servicemen who died in the line of duty were “suckers”.

Among those who have condemned the comments is Pakistani-American Khizr Khan, whose son, Army Captain Humayan Saqib Muazzam Khan, was killed by a suicide attack near the Iraqi city of Baqubah in 2004.

The younger Khan, who was born in Dubai in September 1976, later moved to the US with his parents and joined the military after graduating from the University of Virginia in 2000.

In a call hosted by Joe Biden’s campaign over the weekend, Khizr Khan said that the comments were evidence that Donald Trump’s life has been a “testament to selfishness”.

“When Donald Trump calls anyone who places their lives in service of others ‘a loser’ we understand Trump’s soul,” he said. “By his accounting, self-sacrifice does not make sense, love does not make sense. According to Trump, the winners in life are those that put themselves before all, and the losers are those that don’t.”

Since 2015, the Khan family has become increasingly involved in politics. He was among the speakers at the 2016 Democratic National Convention, and made an appearance to cast Virginia’s delegate votes at the 2020 convention. He has also been a vocal critic of various Trump administration policies, particularly the proposed ban on travellers from a number of Muslim-majority countries.

The circumstances of Humayun’s death were also the subject of a 2016 video from the Hillary Clinton campaign, in which the then-Presidential hopeful praised his sacrifice.

"One day while his infantry unit was guarding the gates, a suspicious vehicle appeared. Captain Khan told his troops to get back, but he went forward. He took 10 steps towards the car before it exploded," Clinton explained. "Captain Khan was killed, but his unit was saved by his courageous act."

Khan was posthumously decorated with a Bronze Star for battlefield valor and a Purple Heart, which is given to American soldiers who are killed or wounded in combat.

"We still wonder what made him take those 10 steps," Clinton added in her video. "Maybe that's the point, he went on. Where all the values, all the service to country, all the things he learned in this country kicked in. It was those values that made him take those 10 steps."