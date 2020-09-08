Protecting a legacy: can foundations aid succession planning for family-run businesses?

Succession planning isn’t perhaps on many entrepreneurs’ minds when as they invest their time and energy into building a successful enterprise – even less so when the business landscape is beset by the kind of turmoil that has swept through 2020. But as a business becomes more established, and perhaps expands into a group, thoughts ought to turn towards how it can be passed on to the next generation as seamlessly as possible – and in accordance with the specific desires of the business owner.

In the UAE and other countries in the Middle East, that kind of precise succession planning can be complicated by local laws dictated by sharia law, which can be especially problematic for owners trying to leave their businesses to anyone but male offspring. In Dubai, the only option was to rely upon Article 1(2) of the Law of Personal Status which, according to Lisa Riddler, lecturer in law at Middlesex University, allowed “expats with assets in the UAE to make a will in accordance with the law of the country in which their passport was issued – even if they had lived elsewhere and would have preferred the governing law there”.

This law, rather than sharia law, would then govern the succession of the expat’s estate in the UAE. “To ensure success,” Lisa continues, “the will had to be upheld in the Inheritance Courts of the UAE and proved as such. It was therefore necessary to seek local advice, have the will translated into Arabic and notarised in the UAE.”

In the last couple of years, though, a solution was enabled by the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), which allowed regional assets to be placed in foundations. Investors can now structure regional assets through UAE-based tools, which allow for legacy planning without the circumvention of sharia principles, protection against third parties and greater privacy.

As such, foundations have become one of the most sophisticated tools to structure assets in the UAE.Setting up a foundation often safeguards an owners high-value assets. A foundation has no shareholders – a so-called “orphan” structure – and exists in perpetuity. In simple terms, it is a means of protecting assets from third party attacks from creditors or separations. Assets settled onto the foundation by the founder or another contributor become sole property of the foundation.

Yann Mrazek, managing partner of M/HQ, one of the Dubai firms that offers advice on foundations, has called the vehicles a “game-changer”. “Entrepreneurs have substantial exposure to risk in the UAE, and wills and other tools can only do so much for business continuity and intergenerational legacy planning. Many fear temporary freeze of assets and lengthy and costly probate procedures following one's passing. Foundations help solve this pressing issue.”

A case in point

Saahil Mehta, a Dubai-based serial entrepreneur and leadership coach, says foundations helped to avoid a “messy situation” as assets in his portfolio were held by various family members.

“With the foundation [system in place], we have a proper structure which clearly outlines the UBO’s and default recipients which also helps in succession planning. Most importantly, a foundation also has a council member and guardian which are non-family members, helping to ensure the by-laws are followed and managed as per the founding members,” Mehta says.

UAE banks have also come a long way according to Mehta since “many banks were not up to date with the mechanics which made it harder to transfer assets, especially when there was debt attached to it”. He adds: “Now that banks have been educated and more familiar (not to mention safer for the banks), it has been simpler in my case to transfer the real estate assets whether with debt or not.”

Today, UAE foundations are also recognised by the DLD, RERA and local banks making it far easier to operate. Given the entities operate within UAE jurisdiction, it also saves entrepreneurs from notarising and attesting documents from foreign entities “which is both time consuming and costly”.

Any UAE key asset classes such as real estate and shares portfolios can be held in a UAE foundation. For real estate, the suitable regime depends on the location of the assets (ADGM for Abu Dhabi, DIFC for Dubai).

Foundations and Islamic tradition

According to Celia Titouni, senior associate, M/HQ, legacy planning is key to preserve and pass on the estate to the next generations in a smooth manner. “Whilst Sharia provides well for a Muslim family in terms of fair allocation of assets, it does not specifically address certain risks that may lead to dilution and / or destruction of value, e.g. family disputes, irresponsible heirs, not to mention temporary freeze of assets and lengthy and costly probate procedure with local courts.”

It was with Muslim families in mind that the foundation laws were first introduced, and local authorities have widely embraced the concept. Sharia law provides for the possibility of a lifetime gift of up to 100 percent of one’s estate.

“A foundation can be used to structure lifetime gifts, which are then no longer subject to Sharia inheritance rules. Potential distributions to beneficiaries can also – but do not have to – be made according to the principles of Sharia,” Titouni adds.

According to Sharia Law Muslim children and their mothers are entitled to inherit all assets within the estate upon the demise of the Muslim patriarch. With the introduction of foundations, each branch can have their own foundation, with clear ownership separation between branches.

Karim Ghandour, founder and family succession strategist, Legacy Line Family Office says: “Foundations promote family harmony by avoiding unnecessary friction among inherently rival parties (houses/families). Since the legal owner of the assets are the different foundations, ownership will not be contaminated among branches.”

Foundation regimes have yet to be tested across the GCC but Ghandour feels it’s just “a matter of time before it’s widely accepted”.

“Having a foundation registered as a UAE legal entity (GCC entity) definitely gives it an advantage over foreign foundations or structures,” he says.

There’s no doubt that foundations can smooth the path from generation to generation, according to Lisa Riddler. “They allow for forward planning which creates peace of mind, when looking specifically at family succession planning. Once set up, foundations provide legal certainty that the wishes of the settlor/testator will be effected and the assets distributed to the beneficiaries under the terms of the foundations. The process is transparent and again can be enforced in the Courts should there be a rising issues.”