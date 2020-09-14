Efforts to form new Lebanon gov't stall amid wrangling

Efforts to form a new government in Lebanon within the 15-day deadline set by French President Manuel Macron have stalled, amid fears of serious political, economic and financial repercussions.

Prime Minister-designate Mustapha Adib met on Monday with President Michel Aoun at the presidential palace in Baabda.

It was widely expected that Adib would present his proposed draft Cabinet line-up, but instead he told reporters that he had met with Aoun for "further consultations" and that "hopefully things will work out".

The announcement by the Amal Movement that it wouldn't participate in the new Lebanese government complicated things further.

Parliament speaker and Amal Movement leader Nabih Berri informed Adib that his party will not participate in the Cabinet, according to a statement issued by his office on Sunday.

“We informed the Prime Minister-designate, that we do not have the desire to participate in the next government,” the statement said.

Berri told Adib that his party is “ready to cooperate to the fullest extent for Lebanon’s stability and to save the economy. The problem is not with the French, but it is internal and from inside,” the statement added, as reports emerged that Berri had received a phone call from Macron on Saturday, during which he refused to give up the Finance Ministry.

A political source familiar with the talks on the formation of the government told Arabian Business: “What is happening now is contrary to all the precedents of forming governments in Lebanon, the Prime Minister-designate doesn’t contact the heads of parliamentary blocs to get their opinion on the names of the new ministers."

Macron, whose country is emerging as Lebanon’s new power broker, threatened Lebanese officials during his last visit to Beirut on August 31 with the possibility of sanctions if reforms don’t start being enacted in the next three months, announcing he’ll return in December to follow up on his initiative.

However, it appears that the French intervention is the only way that can overcome the obstacles to forming the new government within the specified deadline, which ends on Tuesday.

Aoun dispatched General Security Chief Abbas Ibrahim to Paris last week, where he discussed with French officials the obstacles facing the formation of a new government.

It seems that the US imposition of sanctions on two ministers, one of whom is Ali Hassan Khalil, has led Berri to tighten his conditions for forming a government.

Khalil, a top political aide to Berri, is an MP who has served as a finance minister in previous governments, and belongs to the Amal Movement headed by Berri.

US sanctions also targeted former minister of public works Youssef Fenianos, a member of the Marada Movement headed by Maronite leader Sleiman Frangieh. Both Amal and Marada are key allies of Hezbollah.

The sanctions are the latest US attempt to pressure Lebanon to weaken Hezbollah’s growing influence in the Lebanese government.

The political source said he feared "bitter scenarios" and a "deadlock whose dangerous repercussions for the country are not known".

“To realise the seriousness of the situation, it is the first time since the 1990 Taef Agreement that speaker Berri will not participate in a government... and things will be more complicated. Stability is at stake if the French initiative didn’t break the deadlock, and total chaos awaits,” the political source warned.

The country is facing a severe economic crisis after a neglected warehouse full of fertiliser ignited in a cataclysmic blast that devastated the capitol on August 4.

In a statement reflecting the importance of accelerating the formation of a new government in Lebanon, the IMF announced that it was prepared to "redouble its efforts" to help Lebanon.

Janez Lenarcic, European Commissioner for Crisis Management, also called for a "credible" government to be formed as soon as possible to unblock the second phase of EU support for Lebanon in crisis.

Dealers at exchange shops expect the Lebanese pound will drop further against the dollar as a result of the Government impasse.

Black market exchangers were buying the dollar for around LBP7,600 and selling it for around LBP7,700 on Monday.