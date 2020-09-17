Lebanon 'running out of time' to implement reforms

Lebanon is running out of time for a solution to its political and economic crisis, as efforts appeared to have failed to make a breakthrough in a new government deadlock.

That's according to a report by Citi Research which comes after French President Emmanuel Macron pushed recently for a revamped cabinet that will address urgently needed overhauls to get Lebanon's economy back on its feet, and address the deep public anger over the August 4 port blast.

The French road map set out milestones for a new government, ranging from resuming stalled talks with the International Monetary Fund to fixing the broken electricity system.

But the plan has stumbled at the first hurdle as Lebanon's political elite have bickered over how the cabinet is formed.

Citi said that unlocking IMF and other external aid would be key to initial stabilisation and subsequent implementation of a new financing model.

Having defaulted earlier this year on its Eurobonds, Lebanon is effectively cut off from foreign financing and relies on deficit monetisation from the Banque du Liban, the central bank.

The latter’s FX reserves have been dwindling, and as a result, multiple exchange rates have emerged, with its official (pegged) rate only available for limited institutions and purposes.

Citi said that based on the scenario in which a solution is found, the debt-to-GDP ratio would drop to below 100 percent by 2025.

It said that in the short term, the ratio would almost certainly increase from current levels amid the collapse in growth, the depreciation of the Lebanese pound and the addition of IMF and other loans.

Although Citi would expect positive growth thereafter, the cumulative effect of growth until 2025 would still be to push up the ratio by 11 percent as the initial contraction outweighs the modest recovery afterwards.

Citi’s assumption is for the primary deficit to widen initially as parts of the external funding would have to be used for reconstruction, assistance to the financial sector and infrastructure spending.

According to the note, IMF and other external help would be needed initially to provide some replacement for the loss of private external financing in order to guarantee imports of basic necessities and, following the explosion in Beirut port, reconstruction. In the second phase, the reforms would be needed not only for unlocking funding but also for setting the economy on a sustainable track.

Citi assumes an initial devaluation of the country's currency to 4,300 versus US dollar, followed by another period of strong depreciation before the annual percentage loss of value returns to single digits. Citi currently projects a rate of 8,300 by the end of 2024.